Royal Bank of Canada Raises JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $23.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.35.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 103.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 110.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 486,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 32.4% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

