Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 991 ($12.95).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,738.87 ($22.72).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 948.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is -35.44%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

