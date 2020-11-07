RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RSAIF opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.