RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Downgraded to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec raised RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. HSBC raised RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

