RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Investec upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNAY opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

