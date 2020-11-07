RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $670.00

RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 670 ($8.75), with a volume of 8539339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459.70 ($6.01).

RSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 551 ($7.20) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 538 ($7.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 450.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 425.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L)’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

About RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

