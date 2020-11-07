RSA Insurance Group’s (RSNAY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RSNAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Investec raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSNAY opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.