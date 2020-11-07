Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives $11.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $356.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

