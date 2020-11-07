Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.73 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

