Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.10 ($104.82).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

Shares of SAF opened at €99.14 ($116.64) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €89.79 and its 200-day moving average is €90.21. Safran SA has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.