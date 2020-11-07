salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $2,961,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,928,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,244,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 687,772 shares of company stock valued at $166,577,874. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.15 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.41 and a 200-day moving average of $208.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

