Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have underperformed the industry year to date. The company bore the brunt of temporary store closures amid the coronavirus outbreak. During third-quarter fiscal 2020, earnings and sales fell year over year. Apart from this, Sally Beauty witnessed escalated costs and strained margins in the quarter. Nevertheless, the company saw solid online sales led by higher demand on digital platforms, which provided it a cushion amid coronavirus-led store closures. With restrictions to check COVID-19 being lifted, the company has reopened most of its stores. In fact, Sally Beauty is witnessing robust demand since its stores reopened. Apart from this, the company is on track with its Transformation Plan with an aim to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals.”

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

NYSE:SBH opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,672.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sally Beauty by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after buying an additional 2,256,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 1,564,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5,272.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 993,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 244.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 583,111 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

