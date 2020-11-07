Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €47.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.26 ($49.71).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €38.62 ($45.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.67. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

