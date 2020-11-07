Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CSFB raised Santhera Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHDF opened at $3.58 on Friday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

