Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $24.99 on Friday. Saputo has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

