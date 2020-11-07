Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $24.99 on Friday. Saputo has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

The Fly

