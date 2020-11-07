Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $22.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

SAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $116,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 26.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

