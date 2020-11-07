SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

