Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,778,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,736 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,042,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,207 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,082,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,700,000 after acquiring an additional 72,078 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98.

