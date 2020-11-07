Scotiabank Lowers Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to $22.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.