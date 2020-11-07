ScPrime Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,350.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $9,350.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00191080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00029377 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01093021 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000170 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 36,798,827 coins and its circulating supply is 30,115,216 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.