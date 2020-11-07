(SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Shares of (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on SDXAY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. (SDXAY) has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

(SDXAY) Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Analyst Recommendations for (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Receive News & Ratings for (SDXAY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (SDXAY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit