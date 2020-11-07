(SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on SDXAY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. (SDXAY) has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

