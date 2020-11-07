Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.59

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.59 and last traded at C$27.42, with a volume of 51838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -139.70.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.