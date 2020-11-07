Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (SVCT.L) (SVCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (SVCT.L) (LON:SVCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SVCT opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Friday. Seneca Growth Capital VCT B has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

