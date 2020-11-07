Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Senior plc (SNR.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 92.63 ($1.21).

Get Senior plc (SNR.L) alerts:

LON:SNR opened at GBX 50.35 ($0.66) on Tuesday. Senior plc has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.14.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

About Senior plc (SNR.L)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior plc (SNR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior plc (SNR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.