Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

SNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 92.63 ($1.21).

SNR stock opened at GBX 50.35 ($0.66) on Tuesday. Senior plc has a 1 year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.14. The company has a market cap of $186.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham bought 50,000 shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Senior plc (SNR.L) Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

