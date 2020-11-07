Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shares of STTK stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 3,441,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $59,669,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.