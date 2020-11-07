Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 3,441,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $59,669,991.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit