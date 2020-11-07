Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 3,441,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $59,669,991.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

