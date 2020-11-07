Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SJR opened at $17.25 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

