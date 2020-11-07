Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Increased to $0.20 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $0.15 to $0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of SHERF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.