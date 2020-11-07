ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $134,880.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Dan Puckett sold 12,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $891,600.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Dan Puckett sold 527 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Dan Puckett sold 3,866 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $232,037.32.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.83. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $53,000. AXA acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $4,434,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at $2,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

