Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 3.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 675.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 16.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,045.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,008.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $914.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,713.09, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

