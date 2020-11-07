ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $33.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 43.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.10 million, a P/E ratio of 147.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

