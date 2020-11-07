Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)’s (SHL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.26 ($49.71).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €38.62 ($45.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.67. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

