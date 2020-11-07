Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.43. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $88,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.13. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

