Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.
Shares of SBGI stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $40.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.
In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 177,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
