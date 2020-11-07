Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 177,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

