Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.28 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,661.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.