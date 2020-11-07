Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.28 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,661.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Earnings History for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit