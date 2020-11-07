Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.81.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

