Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.81.

SWKS opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

