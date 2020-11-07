Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Charter Equity reissued a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average of $132.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

