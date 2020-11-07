Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

