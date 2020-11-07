Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.81.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

