Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target to $13.00

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MEC. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mayville Engineering has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $206.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 0.22. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 330,327 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 258,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

