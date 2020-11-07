Smith Barney Citigroup Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $336.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target reduced by Smith Barney Citigroup from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.69.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,916.26 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.88. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.