Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.58

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 3717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

