Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.04

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 388216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

Comments


