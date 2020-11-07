Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 388216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

