Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

SCGLY stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

