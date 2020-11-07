Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $707.86 million, a P/E ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

