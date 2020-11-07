Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

SLRC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $707.86 million, a P/E ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

