Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE SO opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

